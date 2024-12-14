Chelsea Girls Rally Past Grand Blanc

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team overcame a 13-point second half deficit to rally to beat Grand Blanc to remain undefeated on the season at 4-0.

The game was highlighted by senior Avery Lay’s 1000th career point.

Lay becomes the third Bulldogs in the last three seasons that has gone over the 1000 career point mark along with Megan McCalla and Leila Wells who reached the plateau in 2022/23.

Both Chelsea and Grand Blanc came out firing Friday night with the Bobcats holding a 19-18 lead after one quarter.

Grand Blanc began to build its lead in the second with a 16-9 run and a 35-27 lead at halftime.

The Bobcats scored the first five of the third quarter to push its lead to 13, 40-27, but Chelsea began to claw back into the game and trailed 50-43 after three.

The Bulldogs went on a 12-3 run and took the lead 55-53 with a triple by Maggie McKale.

Grand Blanc battled back and tied the game at 57-57 late.

Aleeah Wells took an inbounds pass and layed it in to put Chelsea up 59-57.

After the Bobcats split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 59-58, Wells grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She sank a pair of free throws to put Chelsea up 61-58 to seal the win.

Lay finished with team-high 27 points to lead Chelsea.

McKale added 16 points and Wells 13, with both scoring seven in the deciding fourth quarter.

Braiden Scheffler chipped in with three points and Addie Howard two.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 49-17 win at Trenton earlier in the week.

Chelsea built a 30-5 lead at the half and cruised to the win.

Lay led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while McKale added 10.

Wells finished with seven points, Scheffler six, and Brooklyn Angel four.