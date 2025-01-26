Chelsea Girls’ Roll Over Jackson

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team moved one step closer to a SEC White title showdown with state-ranked Tecumseh after a 62-24 rout of Jackson Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the White with a game Wednesday against Ypsilanti.

Chelsea hosts Tecumseh Friday night in a rematch that saw the Indians had the Bulldogs their only loss of the season. It is a must win for the Bulldogs to keep any SEC White title hopes alive.

The Bulldogs started slow against Jackson, but once they got rolling it was all Chelsea.

Chelsea led by just three midway though the first, but went on a 19-2 run for a 25-5 lead after one period.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second for a 40-11 halftime lead.

The lead grew to over 40 in the second half and started the running clock for the remainder of the game.

Avery Lay led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Alleah Wells added 16 points and Braiden Scheffler 13.

Audrey McCarley finished with five points, Maggie McKale four, Addie Howard, Leah Helquist, and Maddie McKale two each, and Lilly McCalla one.

Chelsea improved to 10-1 overall on the season.