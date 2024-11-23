Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Set for Big Day 2 at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong first day at the D3 state finals at Eastern Michigan University and look to have a strong finish Saturday.

The Bulldogs moved on to six championship events Saturday with hope of a strong finish in the finals standings.

Anna McAllister is sitting on top of the diving heading into Saturday’s finals with a 31-point lead.

Tallulah Gorby also moved to Saturday’s diving finals with a 13th-place finish. She will look to move up the board, just 11 points out of 7th-place.

Paiton Doyle will compete in two championship heats on Saturday with a fourth-place qualifying finish in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breast.

Brooke Paddock qualified 10th in the 200 IM.

The 200 free relay team of Gorby, Remi Kint, Isabelle Tuell, and Sydney Barston moved on with a 15th-place qualifying time, while the 400 free relay team of Barston, Keygan Monahan, Gorby, and Doyle will compete in the championship heat with a sixth-place qualifying spot.

The 200-medley relay team of Paddock, Doyle, Monahan, and Barston missed qualifying by .03 with a 17th-place finish.

Monahan was 19th in the 200 IM, Ruby Jackson 26th in the 500 free, and Paddock 21st in the 100 back.