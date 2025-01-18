Chelsea Hands Pinckney First League Loss

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team tried to keep pace in the SEC White with a pair of league wins this week, including a big win over Pinckney Friday night.

The 48-28 win over the Pirates was the first SEC White loss for Pinckney and kept the Bulldogs one game behind unbeaten Tecumseh in the conference standings.

Chelsea got a scare in the first quarter when the Bulldogs leading scorer Avery Lay went down with an apparent ankle injury.

Lay limped off the court and missed a short period of time, but did return later in the half for the Bulldogs.

At the time of Lay’s injury, Chelsea led 7-3 but that did not slow the Bulldogs.

Maggie McKale hit a pair of triples and Braiden Scheffler added a lay-in and the Bulldogs lead grew to 15-3 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs lead grew to 20-3 with a pair of baskets by Alleah Wells when Lay came back in with her ankle heavily taped and the lead continued to grow to 28-5 at the break.

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the third behind seven points by Wells and the lead grew to 41-13 after three and the Bulldogs cruised in the fourth.

Wells and Scheffler both came up big with Lay on the bench, with Wells finishing with a team high 14 points and Scheffler added 12.

Lay finished with 11 points, while McKale hit the two big triples and finished with seven points and Audrey McCarley added four points.

Chelsea bounced back from its first loss of the season earlier in the week with a 62-34 win over Adrian.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Maples held tough in the second, keeping the Chelsea lead at 13, 32-19 at the half.

The Bulldogs started to pull away in the third with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 40-19 and cruised from there.

McKale led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Lay with 14.

Wells added 12 points and Scheffler seven. Addie Howard chipped in with five points and McCarley four.

Photos by Mike Williamson