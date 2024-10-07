Chelsea High School Makes the Honor Roll

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools doing outstanding work to welcome more students into Advanced Placement courses. Chelsea High School is one of these schools.

CHS was recently named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll. This is a nice honor for the school, students, teachers and staff. The Sun Times News followed up with Chelsea superintendent Mike Kapolka to ask about it.

In describing the list, Kapolka said the “Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Roll recognizes districts that successfully increase student participation in AP courses while maintaining or improving exam scores.”

“CHS has long had a tradition of excellence when it comes to Advanced Placement pass rates, but this distinction also recognizes our district’s commitment to access and equity, which is why expanding access to AP courses is so important,” Kapolka. “Ensuring access to rigorous academic opportunities for all students continues to be a priority at CHS.”

CHS offers over 13 AP courses.

On the CHS webpage, under AP Test Pass Rate, it states: Advanced Placement classes are offered in every core area and in 2023, we administered 395 tests to 196 students with an overall passing rate of 92 percent, this ranks Chelsea HS as one of the highest performing AP schools in the state.”

Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on their ability to increase their school’s college-going culture, provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximize college readiness.

Kapolka said “for a school our size, providing students with these opportunities is key to preparing them for college and career success.”

A few examples of AP courses at CHS include, Calculus AB and Calculus BC, United States History and English Literature and Composition.