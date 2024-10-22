Chelsea Hires Its First Community Social Worker

The City of Chelsea, and the Chelsea Police Department are collaborating with the Chelsea School District, Washtenaw County Community Mental Health, Trinity Health/Chelsea Community Hospital, and 5 Healthy Towns Foundation to create a community social worker position.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of Emilee Fetters as the first community social worker within the city organization. She brings expertise in support of bridging social service gaps within the community,” stated Marty Colburn, Chelsea City Manager.

From April 2023 to May 2024 key community stakeholder organizations and their representatives, including various officials from state, county and local levels met extensively to discuss community needs and potential solutions. What developed was a pilot project of establishing a community social worker position. Washtenaw County Health Department, City of Chelsea, Trinity Health/Chelsea Hospital and Chelsea School District are funding the pilot position for two years. The county and city are utilizing their county millage public safety funds to financially support this program, and additional financial assistance will come from Trinity Health and the school district.

“I am beyond proud of the concerted efforts of our community stakeholders to come together, in a truly collaborative manner, to brainstorm and implement this innovative, one-of-a-kind pilot project to address mental health needs”, stated Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco.

This position will work with many community partners also including the Chelsea Library District, 5 Healthy Towns, the Chelsea Senior Center, Silver Maples, Faith in Action and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. Office hours will be split throughout the community, between the wellness center, library and senior center. The service area will be within the Chelsea School District footprint during the afterschool gap time from 1:30 – 9:30pm. This will allow professional social services connectivity between the school, families, senior citizens, and vulnerable populations. Ms. Fetters will work with community partners and other entities to identify and facilitate mental health related training to staff and community members.

“Chelsea Hospital is proud to partner with the City of Chelsea on this important initiative to expand support for the people in our community,” said Reiley Curran, MPH, Manager, Community Health Improvement, Chelsea Hospital. This position helps address two of the top needs identified in our most recent Community Health Needs Assessment: mental health and access to resources”.

The support to the school district families and the many community partners will link resources available to those in immediate and most need. This program works well within the scope of the county wide public safety millage, and the community policing approach of the Chelsea Police Department, having this expertise available on staff.