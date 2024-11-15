Chelsea Hockey Blanks Eastside in Season Opener

The Chelsea hockey team opened the 2024-25 season in impressive fashion Wednesday night with a 3-0 shutout of Eastside at the Arctic Coliseum.

The Bulldogs wasted no time to find the net when Lucas Milne knocked home a Jacob Corcoran pass less than a minute into the game for a 1-0 lead.

It remained 1-0 until the final minute of the second when Jacob Brant blocked a shot near the blueline and raced down the left side and centered a pass that Corcoran knocked home for a 2-0 lead with 19.6 seconds left in the first period.

The Bulldogs defense continued to shut down Eastside in the second and pushed the lead to 3-0 when Corcoran picked up a loose puck near the left circle and wristed it into the net. Brant picked up his second assist of the night on the goal.

The Chelsea defense and goaltender did the rest, shutting down the stars in the third period to earn the shutout.

The Bulldogs return to the ice Saturday night at 7:30 when they host Canton.

Photos by Dawn McCann