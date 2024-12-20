December 19, 2024 Donate
Chelsea Hockey Clips Unbeaten Pioneer

The Chelsea hockey team handed unbeaten Ann Arbor Pioneer its first loss of the season Wednesday night with a 4-3 win.

The win lifted the Bulldogs to 4-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC White.

Jacob Corcoran struck first for the Bulldogs, but Pioneer answered to tie the game at 1-1.

Chelsea went back on top in the final minute of the first when Brennen Williams found the net for a 2-1 lead after one.

Defenseman Chase Porter fired in a shot to push the Bulldogs lead to 3-1 early in the second, but Pioneer pulled within one with 12 minutes left in the second to make it 3-2 after two.

Pioneer evened the score a 3-3 early in the third period, but just over a minute later Corcoran scored his second of the game to put the Bulldogs up 4-3 and they held off Pioneer the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs took part in the Gaylor D3 Showcase last weekend had a tie and a loss at the event.

Chelsea could not find the net in the opener Friday and fell to Alpena 3-0.

The Bulldogs offense bounced back in a 4-4 tie with Manistique Saturday.

Corcoran led the offense with two goals and an assist.

Lucas Milne and Lewis Turner scored one goal each, while Brady Crawford picked up two assists.

Porter, Jake Brant, and Nathan Sobiechowski each collected an assist.

Luke Webster made 24 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

