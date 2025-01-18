Chelsea Hockey Rolls Past Bedford

The Chelsea hockey team used a quick start to cruise past Bedford 5-1 in a SEC match-up Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs took control with a three goal first period.

Lewis Turner started the scoring for Chelsea when he beat the Mule goaltender early in the first period.

Jacob Corcoran then found himself open in front of the net twice and both times he knocked it home for a 3-0 Chelsea lead after one period.

Corcoran found the net for the third time for a hat trick to make it 4-0 and Jake Brant knocked one home for a 5-0 lead after two periods.

Bedford would get one back in the third with a power play goal to make it 5-1 and that would be the final.

The Chelsea penalty kill defense came up huge, stopping all six Mules power play chances for the night.

Brant added three assists to go along with his goal, while Lucas Milne had two assists.

Corcoran also had an assist with his hat trick.

Luke Webster stopped 29 of 30 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Mike Williamson