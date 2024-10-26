Chelsea Holiday Event Registrations Begin

It’s time to register for this year’s Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday After Hours! Silver Maples of Chelsea will be serving up complimentary holiday appetizers and drinks, including wine, beer, and a specialty cocktail. There will also be a prize drawing with local favorites! Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This event is for Chamber members only (and their guests), and is limited to 4 people per business/organization. You can register to attend here.

A huge thank you to Silver Maples of Chelsea for throwing this party!

Next up, do you have something special planned for Wine, Women, & Shopping? Make sure to send the details of your sale, special, or event to hello@chelseamich.com so we can get you added to the event page. You can view other specials being provided here.

Thank you to our 2024 Presenting Sponsor, McKernan Realty Group | Reinhart Realtors Last, but certainly not least, to view the most recent community press releases and news, click here.