Chelsea Hospital Auxiliary: Enhancing Care through Volunteerism

Photo: Duane Newland, a long-time volunteer. Photo by C Nelson-Nesvig.

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Nestled in the heart of Chelsea, Michigan, the Chelsea Hospital Auxiliary offers community support and volunteerism, enriching the lives of patients, families, and staff at Chelsea Hospital. With a mission to improve the patient’s experience and bolster hospital resources, years ago the auxiliary became an integral part of Trinity Health’s efforts in the region.

Russ Billau, Manager of the Chelsea Hospital Gift Shop, shares, “The Chelsea Hospital Auxiliary comprises from forty-five to sixty dedicated volunteers annually, some of whom have volunteered there for over ten years. They selflessly donate their time and skills to various initiatives within the hospital, undertaking diverse roles that include providing information to visitors, administrative support, support services in the ER, and working in the gift shop.”

Duane Newland, a long-time volunteer currently working in outpatient surgery as a greeter, is quick to point out his reasons for serving at the hospital, including staying active, finding gratification in giving back, being part of the community, and meeting new friends. Duane explains, “One of the hallmark projects of the auxiliary is the repurposing of the hospital chapel into a multifunctional space. The chapel renovation will begin in August. It is intended to respect the hospital’s history but also enhance its capacity to serve as a place of solace and reflection for patients, families, and staff alike.”

According to Jennifer Maisch, Director of Trinity Hospitals Development, “The Chelsea Hospital Auxiliary has been a valued partner over many decades in improving the ambiance for those visiting and working at Chelsea Hospital. The Chapel serves as an outward symbol of Chelsea Hospital’s faith-based, holistic model of care.”

The Auxiliary is partnering with the hospital to refresh the chapel in a way that is commensurate with its Catholic Ministry but welcoming and inclusive of people of all faith traditions. In partnership with the hospital, the Auxiliary will provide one-third of the resources needed to revitalize the current chapel space. The remaining one-third of the project is being funded through a generous estate gift from a hospital benefactor.

Volunteers believe that the most popular volunteer these days is K-9 Officer Vinny, who brings comfort through IHA’s Pet Therapy Teams. According to Russ Billau, “Vinny is a support and service dog who visits patients and staff, spreading cheer and offering therapeutic benefits that go beyond traditional medicine.” This four-legged volunteer, accompanied by his handler, Tom Maslak, underwent rigorous training and certification to ensure he could provide a safe and comforting experience. Vinny has been a volunteer at Chelsea Hospital since Covid; it was a time of anxiety, and Vinny calmed us all down.”

For those inspired to join the ranks of the Chelsea Hospital Auxiliary, opportunities abound year-round. Whether you are a retiree seeking to give back to the community, anyone (at least eighteen years of age), wanting some time away, or a community-minded person looking to support others, there is a role at Chelsea Hospital suited to every individual’s skills and availability.

For instance, the Welcome Ambassador role requires volunteers to provide exceptional customer service by assisting visitors with directions within the hospital grounds. Volunteers are needed throughout the week and also for meal programs for visitors not wishing to be alone for the holidays. Meanwhile, the Book Cart Ambassadors bring joy and companionship to patients by delivering reading materials and engaging in bedside conversations. The Cancer Center Link Navigator Program exemplifies the auxiliary’s commitment to supporting patients facing challenging health journeys. Volunteers in this program serve as compassionate guides, connecting cancer patients with vital resources and emotional support during their visits to the hospital’s oncology clinics.

Lisa Austin, Manager of Volunteer Services, encourages prospective volunteers to reach out: “We welcome anyone who shares our passion for service and community to join us. Your time and talents can truly make a difference in someone’s life. Together, let us continue to build a community where care and compassion thrive, one volunteer at a time.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Chelsea Hospital and how you can get involved, visit the Trinity Health Michigan website, or contact Lisa Austin at lisa.austin@trinity-health.org.