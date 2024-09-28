Chelsea Hospital Invests $11 Million, Unveils Expanded Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

Chelsea Hospital announced the opening of its expanded Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, an $11 million investment that promises to elevate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from trauma, stroke, brain injuries, neurological diseases, spinal cord injuries, cancer, amputation, cardiac/pulmonary diseases, and organ transplants.

The expanded unit, which began admitting patients on September 20, was first announced in October 2023. The unit is staffed by award-winning Trinity Health support personnel and nationally recognized providers from University of Michigan Health, Chelsea Hospital’s two joint venture partners. The expanded unit comes following U-M Health’s decision to consolidate its adult acute rehabilitation services into a single, dedicated location within Chelsea Hospital.

“The new Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit allows us to deliver more cohesive and integrated care, not only to our immediate neighbors in Chelsea and surrounding communities, but to patients throughout Michigan,” said Ben Miles, Chelsea Hospital president. “This expansion and the investments we’ve made make Chelsea Hospital a destination for rehabilitative care. I’d like to thank Trinity Health’s joint venture partner, U-M Health, for playing such a crucial role in this and for fostering a supportive, collaborative environment for our care teams at Chelsea Hospital.”

The Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation Program at Chelsea Hospital grew significantly in 2020 when Trinity Health collaborated with U-M Health to increase the unit from 6 to 24 beds. Following this expansion, the unit increased its bed count to 40.

The program will continue to serve a patient demographic similar to those currently receiving care at Chelsea Hospital, including individuals with stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, and orthopedic or trauma issues. Additionally, the spinal cord injury and cancer programs have transitioned from U-M Health to Chelsea Hospital, bringing all inpatient services, resources and contributions from U-M Health’s top academic and research programs under one roof.

“It will be great to have all our inpatient rehabilitation faculty under one roof, where we can collaborate with each other as well as our colleagues at Chelsea Hospital,” said Sally Young, MD, medical director of Michigan Medicine inpatient rehabilitation at Chelsea Hospital. “I look forward to seeing what the future brings.”