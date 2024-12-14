Chelsea Hospital Named a Top 5 Hospital in the State of Michigan

Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health, has been named a Top 5 hospital in the state of Michigan for 2025, according to Newsweek! Chelsea Hospital ranks No. 4 overall, and is the top Trinity Health Michigan hospital on the list.

Additionally, Trinity Health Ann Arbor was ranked No. 5 overall in the state of Michigan.

This year’s rankings include facilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The rankings were compiled using quality metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals Database, a nationwide online survey among medical professionals, results from HCAHPS patient experience surveys and a voluntary PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) implementation survey.

You can see the full rankings here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-state-hospitals-2025/michigan