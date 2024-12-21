Chelsea Hospital to Open Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program

Chelsea Hospital will open a new Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) on Monday, Jan. 6.

Located in Suite 203 of the hospital’s Professional Office Building, 14650 E Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118, the program will run three days per week for three hours each day. The program is designed to support adults ages 18 and older with a comprehensive mix of individual, group, and family therapies aimed at helping participants work toward key goals.

These goals may include:

Developing effective coping strategies

Improving communication skills

Building self-esteem and confidence

Addressing the root causes of mental health challenges

The program is structured to offer a higher level of care than traditional outpatient therapy and to provide patients the flexibility to live at home and maintain daily responsibilities.

“Launching our Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program is an important step forward in providing patients with more flexible and extensive treatment options,” said Melissa Tolstyka, Behavioral Health Service Lead, Trinity Health Michigan-Southeast. “Mental health care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, which is what makes this program so beneficial for patients. By making this program available in an outpatient setting, we are able to elevate our level of support for patients, help them customize a plan to reach their individual goals, and ultimately thrive.”

The program is ideal for individuals transitioning from inpatient care to outpatient services, or those who do not require inpatient care but still need a higher level of support than traditional outpatient therapy. Sessions will be led by trained mental health therapists and are covered by the same insurance plans as Chelsea Hospital.

“This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhance mental health care for residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “Our goal is to equip individuals with the tools and resources necessary to best manage their mental health challenges and maintain their daily lives with greater stability and confidence. This program improves access to care and will be available to anyone in need of support.”

Patient referrals are now being accepted. For more information, or to join the program please call 734-593-5591.