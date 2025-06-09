Chelsea District Library Kicks Off Exciting 2025 Summer Reading Program for All Ages

Chelsea District Library’s 2025 Summer Reading Program is underway with events for all ages, interactive activities, and exciting prizes. Register now through Beanstack and kick off your summer with reading fun.

Photo: Chelsea ATA Martial Arts Photo by Melissa Marcum

Get ready to read, learn, and win big this summer! The Chelsea District Library (CDL) has officially launched its highly anticipated 2025 Summer Reading Program, open to readers of all ages — from babies and toddlers to teens and adults. With a full calendar of fun events, interactive activities, and exciting prizes, this year’s program is set to make reading the highlight of the summer. This year’s theme is “Color Our World!”

Willow Walther, CDL teen volunteer, face painting Rylie Lehr. Photo by Melissa Marcum DNR providing useful information Photo by Melissa Marcum Ella, 3.5 years old Picture by Eric Stricklin

As always, the CDL kicks the summer off with a fun-filled afternoon on the CDL lawn, thanks to the help of volunteers from local businesses and the CDL Staff. There were many activities to choose from, such as face painting, karate skill practice provided by Chelsea ATA Martial Arts, sun-catcher painting, and even a bounce house. The DNR was there to provide outdoor facts and information. Smiles were seen all around. Rylie Lehr, age 9, attends South Meadows School and participated in the memorable afternoon on June 6th. This was not Rylie’s first Summer Reading Program Kick-Off. She registered for the reading program online. “My favorite station was the face painting,” she said with a watermelon painted on her cheek. When asked what prize she is hoping to win from the raffles, she excitedly replied, “I want to win the firefighter for a day!” Many kids ran around collecting signatures on their “passport” after completing various activities to receive a sweet treat provided by Culvers.

Games at the CDL Summer Kick Off Photo by Melissa Marcum More games at the CDL Summer Kick Off Photo by Melissa Marcum Regestering in-person for the Summer Reading Program Picture Provided by Eric Stricklin

Registration is open now! Whether you’re a returning participant from past years or brand new to the program, signing up is easy through the Beanstack platform. Families can create a single account and add individual readers, making it simple to track reading progress across age groups. Those who have previously participated in any Summer Reading Program from 2020–2024, or the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative, already have a Beanstack account and can sign in to register for this year’s challenge.

The program officially started on Friday, June 6. To register or learn more, visit the Chelsea District Library’s website, stop by the library in person, or call 734-475-8732 x209.