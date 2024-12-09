Chelsea Man Rescued After Crash into Water

It was early on the morning of December 6 when Dominick Myers was driving home at Conway and Sibley roads after work when he hit a patch of black ice. This caused his van to go off the road and overturn into a pond. He said he was able to call 9-1-1 and his wife, but he thought the worse as he was submerged in the water and unable to get a window or door open.

However, as reported by different news outlets, things took a turn for the best when Myers was rescued by a co-worker who was also driving home from the work shift at the local business they both work at. Myers is now recovering from the accident. His wife, Kimberly Myers, has started a Go Fund Me account to help them find a new vehicle.

On the Go Fund Me page, Kimberly Myers provided some details. She said her husband “hit black ice and ended up in a lake with our only vehicle.”

She said thankfully a man pulled him out and saved him from drowning and he is recovering now. That man who rescued him has been reported as Nicholas Kolb, who reportedly was able to rescue Myers by forcing a door open and helping him to shore.

Myers was not injured.

Now he and his family are looking for a little help to replace their only vehicle.

On the Go Fund Me page, Kimberly said, “We are a family of six and trying to raise money for a new vehicle to get our four kids to school and appointments and work!”

Here is the link for those interested in helping: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-a-family-of-six-after-car-accident

Photo: A look at the overturned van in the water. Photo courtesy of Kimberly Myers Go Fund Me page.