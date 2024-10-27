Chelsea Native Inducted into Bowling Green Hall of Fame

Ali Mann was one of the top women’s basketball players in school history

Chelsea native Ali Mann was recently inducted into the Bowling Green State University Athletics Hall of Fame. The women’s basketball standout was officially enshrined as a part of the Class of 2024 on Friday, Oct. 18, and was also recognized at the BGSU football game the following afternoon (Oct. 19).



Burke Badenhop (baseball), Bob Clasen (men’s track and field), Don Woods (equipment manager) and the 1970 men’s lacrosse team were also part of the newest Hall of Fame class.



Mann (2003-07) was a key member of some of the finest women’s basketball teams in BGSU and Mid-American Conference history. A four-year starter, she helped the Falcons post a record of 103-25 in her four years. BGSU advanced to the championship game of the MAC Tournament in all four seasons, winning titles in each of the last three years.



Mann finished her career second in school history in scoring and third in rebounding, with totals of 1,825 points and 911 rebounds. She became just the sixth player in league history to be named MAC Player of the Year, MAC Freshman of the Year and MAC Tournament MVP during her career. Mann ended that career as the BGSU record-holder in free throws made (482) and attempted (677), and now ranks second in both categories.



A two-time All-MAC First-Team selection, Mann was named to the MAC’s All-Tournament Team three times, earning tourney MVP honors in 2006. The following season (2006-07) saw Mann share the MAC Player-of-the-Year award as the Falcons went 31-4 and became the first MAC women’s basketball team to advance all the way to the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ of the NCAA Championships. That season, she hit two of the biggest shots in school history, with a last-minute jumper in the lane vs. Oklahoma State and a late three-pointer against Vanderbilt. Those shots helped the Falcons nail down NCAA Tournament wins in the first and second rounds, respectively.