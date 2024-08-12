Chelsea Planning Commission Approves New Apostolic Church 

A New Apostolic Church plans to move to Commerce Park Drive, as the Chelsea City Planning Commission approved special use of the Village Conference Center across the street from Comfort Inn.

The New Apostolic Church has been in the Ann Arbor area since the 1950s and currently leases an assembly space on Jackson Road in Scio Township, according to the meeting packet from the July 16 Chelsea City Planning Commission.

About 77 congregants are a part of the church. The space would allow growth, as the conference center can host services with 150-175 people with additional areas for teaching and meetings.

Outside of Sunday morning services and occasional weeknight get-togethers, New Apostolic Church Chief Operating Officer Randy Bauer said the church has hosted groups including alcoholics anonymous and Boy Scouts of America. He said the church does not plan to provide a daycare, as none of the other 175 congregations around the U.S. have them

“The New Apostolic Church is trying to be a good steward of its assets and a good community participant,” Bauer said. “If there’s something we can do to help the community that makes sense, we are open to that.”

The conference center is currently owned by Chelsea Banquet Hall Property, who also owns the Comfort Inn hotel the center was built in tandem with. The Planning Commission approved the church to buy and use the building 7-1 with the condition the church and hotel create a shared parking agreement registered with the county and filled with the city.

The conditions also require the church to make changes to the parking lot to comply with ADA.

The church had to get special approval to use the conference center because it resides in Mixed Use zoning with a Form Based Code impacting all new construction, expansions of developed sites over 25%, and redevelopment of sites over 50%. The church does not plan to do construction to the building.

“(The intent of T-1 zoning is) to encourage the development, redevelopment and use of commercial properties along M-52 and US-12 in a manner compatible with the character of the downtown area and consistent with the protection and enhancement of property values,” the zoning ordinance cited in the meeting packet states.

The commission discussed the use and contribution the church would add to downtown and whether it aligned with the Master Plan.

Commissioner Wade Lehman voted against the special use.

“We’re not looking at the site plan or the applicant, we are looking strictly at the use and does it meet the objectives for the city’s Master Plan,” Lehman said. “In some ways it kind of does in terms of it provides a social place for a select few in a small congregation on a minimal schedule. The existing use right now is more open for the general public and bringing business to the business district.”

Commissioner Marcia White said Chelsea has other buildings designated for specific uses, such as wedding venues. She noted the conference center was also used for specific uses.

“When it (the building) was the conference center and people came here for weddings or birthday celebrations or when the Chamber of Commerce had many events there, a lot of people didn’t go downtown. They came for a specific event, attended that event and didn’t disperse to other areas,” White said.

Commissioner Vince Elie said in his experience people tend to go out for food or coffee after Mass and the church could potentially boost nearby businesses, even if it’s just once or twice a week.

The commission ultimately approved the church’s use pending staff review of procedures and under the condition it makes a parking agreement and adds ADA compliant curb cuts and barrier-free spots.

The plan now moves on to city council for final approval.