Chelsea Planning Commission Explores Affordability Solutions

As housing costs soar, Chelsea Planning Commission considers new strategies and housing options to create a more affordable, livable community.

Rising housing costs in Chelsea are a growing concern, with the median rent reaching $1,564 per month and the median home sale price at $441,980. For many residents, these costs are out of reach, particularly for essential workers. Chelsea’s average annual salaries—$49,379 for an elementary teacher, $24,157 for a retail salesperson, and $30,145 for a server—highlight the disparity between local wages and the city’s housing market, indicating a need for more affordable housing options.

At a recent work session, the Chelsea Planning Commission discussed solutions to this issue, exploring ways to diversify and increase housing availability. The commission reviewed community input, potential development strategies, and a variety of housing types to address the city’s housing challenges.

Key Issues and Housing Affordability Techniques

The commission evaluated several strategies to tackle housing affordability:

Increased Density: This involves allowing more housing units in the same area by adjusting zoning rules. Options include reducing minimum lot sizes, permitting multi-family housing in more areas, and allowing taller buildings in certain zones. Subsidized and Income-Restricted Housing: These types of housing could benefit low- and middle-income residents. Subsidized housing, which includes rent vouchers and public housing, helps those in need, while income-restricted units are often capped to ensure affordability for households earning below the area median income. Infill Density: Adding new housing within existing neighborhoods could help meet demand without expanding the city’s boundaries. This strategy includes allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on existing lots and converting single-family homes into duplexes or triplexes. Pre-Approved Housing Plans: By offering pre-approved housing blueprints, the city could reduce development costs and streamline permitting, making it easier for builders to construct affordable, attractive housing.

Community Preferences for Housing Types

The commission gathered input on preferred housing styles, with residents able to indicate their top choices. Options included duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, low-rise apartments, cottage-style homes, and attached single-family homes.

With 64% of Chelsea’s housing stock currently consisting of single-family detached homes, these options could bring much-needed diversity. The city’s current housing setup does not align with growing residential preferences. The Aamerican Community Survey from the U.S. Census shows a growing trend of 46% of residents in general expressed a desire for walkable neighborhoods with smaller homes and lot sizes, where they could easily access amenities like coffee shops, schools, and libraries.

How Housing Can Change

Chelsea’s housing options can evolve through various approaches, including improvements to existing homes, adding new living spaces, conversion of non-residential properties, and new construction.

Addressing Broader Issues

The housing discussion also highlighted broader issues like transportation. Only 12% of Chelsea’s workers live within the city, leading many to commute from surrounding areas and contributing to traffic congestion. Additional public transportation options, such as commuter trains or express buses, could reduce local traffic and improve accessibility.

To manage growth sustainably, the commission considered three potential strategies:

Building Up: Allowing taller buildings, particularly in mixed-use and commercial zones, could increase the number of available units without expanding Chelsea’s boundaries. Infill Development: By using underutilized areas, like parts of the South Main Street corridor, Chelsea could accommodate new housing within the city’s existing footprint. Expanding City Boundaries: Adding land for development on the city’s edges could enable Chelsea to extend its infrastructure and meet rising housing demand.

Moving Forward with Community Input

Chelsea’s Planning Commission plans to continue refining these strategies, using resident input to develop policies that encourage diverse and accessible housing. As the city evaluates these approaches, it seeks to balance growth with affordability to create a sustainable, welcoming community for all.