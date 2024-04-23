Chelsea Police Department Weekly Report 4-23-24

From CPD

Incident #: 24-1235, Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street, Date: April 18, 2024, Time: 1:21 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of an attempted check fraud that had happened approximately 30 minutes earlier. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated a female had come through the drive-thru lane and attempted to cash a check. The complainant stated that her employee requested that the customer come closer to the camera to confirm her identity, and when asked to do so, the woman drove away from the scene. The check is suspected to have been a stolen check that had been forged and was attempting to be cashed using a second person’s stolen account and identity. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect and its relation to other check frauds that had recently occurred.

Incident #: 24-1226, Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street, Date: April 17, 2024, Time: 5:37 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver in a parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main Street and requested the driver’s identification. A computer check revealed that the driver had a warrant for a traffic related offense out of the City of Jackson. The suspect, a 40-year-old Jackson woman, was placed under arrest and subsequently turned over to the Jackson Police Department.

Incident #: 24-1217, Location: 100 block of Village Place Drive, Date: April 16, 2024, Time: 3:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department for the report of a fraud that had occurred in the 100 block of Village Place Drive. The complainant stated that he had received an email regarding a possible internship at a local educational institution. The complainant stated that he replied back to the email and was told that he had been selected for the internship. The complainant stated that he was told to price out a laptop computer that would be used for the internship. The complainant said that he was then told to send the suspect the amount he was quoted for the computer via PayPal and that he would be reimbursed for the money that he sent. The complainant proceeded to send the money to the suspect and subsequently received a check in the mail for the total amount that he had sent via PayPal. The complainant took the check to his regular financial institution and deposited the check; however, the check was determined to be fraudulent. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads

on the suspect’s identity.

Incident #: 24-1208, Location: 500 block of N. Main Street, Date: April 15, 2024, Time: 10:38 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of a hit-and-run crash. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had been inside the establishment and was informed by the staff that his vehicle had been hit by another vehicle and that another customer had witnessed it. The officer interviewed the witness who stated that while he was walking into the establishment, he observed a newer model F-250 pickup truck back out of his spot and strike the complainant’s vehicle and then leave the area. The witness was able to take a picture of the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old Webberville man, and the officer was able to make contact with the suspect driver by phone. The suspect admitted to being in the parking lot at the time of the crash but denied striking any vehicles. Video surveillance footage was obtained, and the case remains open pending further investigation.