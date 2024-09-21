Chelsea Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Officers responded to 361 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 553 the previous year, a 35% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 2,873, down from 3,525 for the same period last year, a 19% drop.

Officers conducted 83 traffic stops, down from 240 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the August report include:

One assault

One arson

One extortion

One B&E

Four thefts

One vehicle theft

Three frauds

12 crashes

One OUI

95 Misc complaints

171 non-criminal complaints

Of Chelsea Police Department’s 73 cases:

35 are open

21 are at the prosecutor’s office

17 were closed

During the discussion at the September 16th City Council meeting, Mayor Jane Pacheco highlighted that, during her attendance at the Michigan Municipal League conference last week, many municipalities are still facing challenges in fully staffing their police departments. She noted that Chelsea is an exception, as the city has successfully staffed its department, commending the team for their efforts.