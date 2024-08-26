Chelsea Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Officers responded to 426 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 430 the previous year, a 1% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are2,512, down from 2,972 for the same period last year, a 16% drop.

Officers conducted 120 traffic stops, up from 112 last year. Twenty-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

13 crashes

Two sexual assaults

One sex offense (other)

One burglary

Two wire fraud

Two OUI

94 Misc. complaints

250 Non-criminal complaints

Of the Chelsea Police Department’s 84 cases:

27 remain open

One awaits lab analysis

25 are under prosecutor review

31 were closed

Chief Kazyak highlighted the recent success of local events, offering important reminders for upcoming activities in the community.

“Sights and Sounds was a great success,” Chief Kazyak reported, thanking the public for its patience in navigating the road closures during the festival.

The Chief also took a moment to honor the memory of two of Chelsea’s finest, noting the recent installation of plaques in the lobby. “Some of you may have noticed that we have two new plaques honoring Chief Sumner and Officer Tuttle, who were both killed in the line of duty in a helicopter accident in 2006. I think it was important that we honor those, and so we now have recognition of that.”

Turning to recent events, Kazyak shared that the first-ever outdoor concert at the Chelsea Fairgrounds, featuring Niko Moon and Shaylen, was a resounding success. “Approximately 2,500 attendees enjoyed the concert. Other than a little delay due to the weather, the concert went off without incident, and they’re looking forward to two, possibly three more concerts next year.”

As the school year begins, Chief Kazyak urged the community to exercise caution; “We ask everybody for their patience. You know that first week we have crossing guards out there, bus drivers with new routes, and new students walking to and from school. So just have a little extra patience out there for everybody because things will be a little hinky, especially around the school. So just take it easy, give yourself a little more time, so everyone gets there safely.”