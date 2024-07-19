Chelsea Police Report, June 2024

Calls for police service down 14% from last year
In June 2024, Officers responded to 370 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 428 the previous year, a 14% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 2,086, down from 2,542 for the same period last year, an 18% decrease.
Officers conducted 112 traffic stops, down from 115 last year. Thirty-nine citations were issued.
Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:
- 31 crashes
- One assault
- Two larcenies
- Two frauds
- One shoplifting
- Two disorderlies
- 91 miscellaneous complaints
- 196 non-criminal complaints
Of the CPD’s 78 cases
- 35 remain open
- One is at the lab
- 21 have been turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office
- 21 are closed
Regarding one of the fraud cases, Chief Kazyak told the council, “We applaud them because they thought something was not right, and they came to us first, and we were able to shut down the complaint before they were out any money. So, we very happy about that one.”
The Police Chief also commented on code enforcement of trash pickup, saying, “I would like to remind everybody that trash bags are not to be put out to the curb before 7 pm the night before a trash pickup. Our code enforcement and PD has received some complaints that people are putting that trash out early. So, remember the night of the day of the pickup you can go to 7 pm the night before and put up your orange trash bags.”
When the council asked if there was any provision for people leaving on vacation, the Chief replied that the ordinance, as written, did not have such a provision.