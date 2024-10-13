Chelsea Qualifies for Tennis State Finals for 16th Straight Year

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team made it 16 straight years qualifying for the Division 3 state finals after a third-place finish at the Mason Regional last week.

The last time the Bulldogs did not qualify for the state finals was 2008.

The Mason Regional was a battle between the top three teams with just three points separating first and third.

Haslett won the Regional title with 23 points with Mason second with 21 and Chelsea third with 20.

The Bulldogs reached the finals in six flights but were unable to come away with any regional title.

The match of the day came at one doubles final where Luke Mourad and Zak Sing dropped a thrilling three set match that saw the 2nd and 3rd sets go to tiebreakers. Mourad/Sing won the first set 6-3 but dropped the second set 7-6 (6) and the deciding third set 7-6 (5).

Tristan Fern and Luca Giardello dropped a three-set match in the two-doubles finals to finish second.

Rowan French and Joseph Brodeur finished 2-1 on the day and finished second at three-doubles, while Jack Jordan and Isaac Snyder finished second at four-double with a 2-1 record.

Logan Fansler was 2-1 on the day and finished second at two singles, while Bradley Dunn was second at four-singles with a 2-1 record.

Jordan Rudolph fell in the semifinals at two-singles and finished with a 1-1 record.

The Bulldogs will compete in the state finals in Bloomfield Hills October 18-19.