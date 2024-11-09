Chelsea Reinhart Office Starts Charity Drive with Goal of $25,000

Chelsea Reinhart Office is launching a drive to raise $25,000 to split between Faith in Action and Home of New Vision. The office plans to make and sell apple pies and cinnamon rolls which will be delivered on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. An apple pie or plate of cinnamon rolls will be given to those who give at least a $25 donation. They are scheduled to assemble these pies on Friday, November 22 at Alber Farms, 13011 Bethel Church Road, Manchester from 10-2pm. The office hopes to make it an annual event.