Chelsea Resident Proposes Crosswalk for M-52 to Address Pedestrian Safety Concerns

Citizen advocates for a crosswalk on M-52 between Maple and Hickory Streets, urging Chelsea City Council to address safety risks for pedestrians near the B2B Trail.

Photo: Maple Court is a popular crossing spot for locals to access the B2B Trail. Photo: Google.

During the Chelsea City Council meeting on October 7, 2024, local resident Julie Young presented her case for a crosswalk on M-52 between Maple and Hickory streets. Young emphasized the safety concerns for pedestrians crossing the busy highway, particularly with the nearby B2B Trail.

“I cross here a lot with my dogs,” Young said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Even tonight, as my husband and I were driving here, I saw a woman with her stroller and her mother crossing. It’s just gotten to be so busy.”

Young’s concerns were focused on the high speed of vehicles on M-52, where the speed limit transitions from 55 mph to 45 mph, just before entering town. She noted that the trail crossing point is a dangerous area with heavy traffic, particularly trucks and that even during funerals at the nearby Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, people park on Maple Street and are forced to cross the busy road.

To address these issues, Young requested the installation of a crosswalk with flashing lights to increase safety and, if possible, the reduction of the speed limit in that area. She also mentioned that she had spoken with a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) employee who had suggested the placement of a crosswalk between Maple and Hickory streets.

City Manager Marty Colburn responded to Young’s concerns during the council discussion, noting that the city had previously approached MDOT regarding a crosswalk further south at Dewey Street, but the request was denied. However, Colburn expressed hope for a new approach. “We are preparing to do another request, not only for that area but also down here,” Colburn explained. “We want to make it safer for our citizens to be able to cross and use these facilities in a very positive and constructive manner.”

Council members expressed support for continuing the effort to address the traffic and pedestrian safety concerns with MDOT, with Mayor Jane Pacheco stating that “this is a popular topic.” Pacheco noted that the city had received letters and other public comments about the issue and encouraged citizens to get involved by writing to state representatives.

As of now, no formal action has been taken, but city officials indicated that they would keep pursuing a solution with MDOT to the crosswalk and safety concerns raised by Julie Young and other residents.