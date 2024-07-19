Chelsea Residents Push Back Against Extending Noise Ordinance Hours

At the July 15, 2024, City Council meeting, Chelsea’s Downtown Development Authority recommended extending the city’s noise ordinance from 10 p.m. to midnight, a move some businesses support but concerns some residents.

“This is not just about downtown, this is about the community as a whole (and) providing opportunity,” Community Development Planner Paul Montagno said. “We’ve heard, at least conjecturally from folks, if they are looking for something to do, they often will leave Chelsea because they know things kind of wrap up (early). There’s got to be a fine line between the protection of the residents and their right to a peaceful night.”

Of the fourteen residents, families and small business owners that spoke during public comment at the July 15 council meeting, seven were opposed, six were in favor and one was in the middle.

Doug Worthington, an artist who lives on Middle Street, said he isn’t able to sleep during noise-allowed hours and disagreed with the change in the noise ordinance.

“This shouldn’t be approved because we are trying to be a family friendly town not a party town,” Worthington said. “We moved out here from Ann Arbor in 1986 to get away from the hustle and bustle and into a quieter area… we’ve enjoyed our house for many years up until the last few and the noise has gotten extremely loud… We keep our windows open at night and can’t sleep until the noise stops.”

Resident Aubrey Zander said downtown businesses aren’t the only night noises.

“Our city is not quiet now,” Zander said. “Jiffy is extremely loud all night long. Sitting on my porch in the middle of the night I hear the highway. I hear Jiffy. I hear tons of stuff going on all the time. I don’t think the music would bother me… I hear other businesses making money at 1 a.m… If we’re gonna shut down the noise let’s shut down the actual noise problem. Let’s turn the factories off, let’s not stop other businesses from making money all night long.”

DDA member and Ugly Dog Distillery manager Rob Mida said he wants to work towards a compromise to see a change in the ordinance.

“Us having to shut down our operations at 10 p.m. is affecting our business by almost handcuffing it,” Mida said. “We want to work with the community. That’s why I am here. I would like to see the noise ordinance changed but I think the most important thing that needs to be talked about is the decibels (sound level.)”

The current ordinance prohibits the use of power tools, radio, television, loud chimes, loudspeakers, drums, musical devices, performances and more between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Under the ordinance, sound must stay under 55 decibels residentially and 61 decibels commercially during those times. A normal conversation between two people is about 60 decibels.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to create, assist in creating, permit, continue, or permit the continuance of any unreasonably loud, disturbing, unusual or unnecessary noise which annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city,” according to the current ordinance.

City Council did not make any official decisions on changing the ordinance but plans to continue conversations about it in the future. The next city council meeting will be Aug. 5. Members of the public may make public comments in-person or by calling in or Zoom.