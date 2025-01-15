Chelsea Residents Step Up to Help in a Time of Need

Ann Johnston’s Fall Shows the Strength of a Caring Community

On the chilly afternoon of January 2, 2025, a simple walk with a heartfelt purpose turned into an unexpected ordeal for Ann Johnston.

Ann, who lives with her husband Bob on McKinley Street in Chelsea, had been on her way to deliver a small gift to a neighbor when an icy patch on the sidewalk sent her airborne, landing hard and leaving her unable to move. As she lay stunned, unable to get up, a series of events unfolded that illustrates the kindness and care that defines the Chelsea community.

Within moments of her fall, three cars stopped immediately. Two women and one man, later identified as Todd Gillihan, ran to Ann’s aid. Ann’s husband Bob, who had witnessed the fall from their house, quickly brought out his walker with a seat. With collective effort, the good Samaritans carefully lifted Ann onto the chair, wheeled her to the porch, and helped her into a seat inside. Their swift actions provided comfort and safety until further help could arrive.

Not stopping there, Todd Gillihan went above and beyond. After noticing Ann’s grand-dog inside the house, he ran a quick errand and returned with a container of “paw-friendly” salt, ensuring the icy sidewalk, driveway, and porch steps were safe for both humans and pets. Todd’s kindness didn’t end that day. He continues to check in on Ann and Bob.

Shortly after, the Chelsea Fire Department and EMS arrived. Clair and Bradley, two first responders, treated Ann, carrying her down the porch steps to a stretcher when the narrow doorway posed a challenge. As they prepared to transport Ann to the hospital, former police officer and family friend Ryan Tieney happened upon the scene. He stayed with Bob and Ann until the ambulance departed. He, too, continues to check on the couple regularly.

At the hospital, Ann was diagnosed with a hip fracture. Now recovering at home, she reflects on the outpouring of support from her family, friends, and neighbors. Having lived all over the country during their 57 years of marriage, Ann and Bob are steadfast in their belief that Chelsea is the most caring and supportive community they have ever known. Their gratitude for the good Samaritans who stopped to help—and for the ongoing kindness of their community—is immeasurable.

The Johnstons would like to publicly recognize the individuals who came to Ann’s aid and continue to support them.

In a world where it often feels as if we are surrounded by indifferent strangers, their story reminds us of the power of kindness, strength, and compassion of our community in our most difficult moments.