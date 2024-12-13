Chelsea Robotics Teams Compete at State Championship, Gremlins and Crash Earn Honors

Photo: Gremlins and Crash at States. Left to right: Jordan, Coach Kirk, Coach Sarah, Lily, Alessandra, Nicole, McKenzie, Coach Marka, Jane, Mariah, Vivian, Zofia, Olivia, Lexi, Hudson, Alexa, Coach Keplar, Max, Broady, Hunter, Liam, Vaughan, Noah, Noha, Ryan, Mentor Dan, Colin, Mentor Steve. Photo Courtesy of Chelsea Robotics

By Ben Fineman

The Chelsea Middle School robotics teams, Crash (#11729) and Gremlins (#11618), took their talent to the big stage this past weekend, competing in the Michigan FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) State Championship Southeast at Macomb Community College. The two-day event, held on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, brought together 72 of the top teams from across Southeast Michigan, showcasing the best in student-driven robotics engineering and innovation at the middle school level.

With only the top four teams from this event advancing to the World Championship in Houston, Texas, neither of the Chelsea teams progressed to the next stage. Nevertheless, they made a strong impression with spirited performances on and off the field. Crash earned full exemplary ratings in Innovation for their engineer’s portfolio, showcasing their exceptional creativity and problem-solving skills. The Gremlins added to Chelsea’s success by earning the Judges’ Choice Award for their infectious enthusiasm and creativity, leaving a lasting impact on the event.

Crash, Chelsea’s highest ranking team going into the championship, placed 25th in their division. Their standout performance came in match 21, where they achieved their highest score of 225 points in partnership with Team 11231, the Cyborg Cats from Oxford, Michigan. In addition to their strong gameplay, Crash earned full exemplary ratings in Innovation for their engineer’s portfolio, demonstrating their ingenuity and advanced design capabilities. Known for their strategic gameplay and technical expertise, Crash represented Chelsea with determination and skill.

The Gremlins, Chelsea’s all girls team, followed closely behind Crash, finishing 26th in their division. Their high-scoring game occurred in match 36, where they teamed up with Team 10136, the Frost RoboFalcons from Livonia, to post an impressive 185 points. However, it was their energy and spirit off the field that truly stole the show. The Gremlins were honored with the Judges’ Choice Award, a recognition reserved for teams whose unique efforts, performance, or dynamics merit special acknowledgment. This award highlighted the Gremlins’ boundless energy, creativity, and positive presence, and underscores the team’s exceptional and memorable impact beyond the competition.

The Gremlins also brought a unique touch to the event by hosting a “sparkle station” in the pit area, where participants could bedazzle their safety goggles, adding a playful and interactive element to the high-energy atmosphere. Thousands of attendees filled the venue, with the buzz of excitement and positivity creating a memorable experience for all involved.

Both Chelsea teams showcased their hard work and dedication through their robots and presentations to the judges. Each team’s pit area not only served as a space to work on their robots but also highlighted their progress, creativity, and outreach activities from the season.

Head Coach Marka Eberle and Assistant Head Coach Steve Eberle, along with team-specific coaches Sarai Spohn (Gremlins), Kirk Findlay (Gremlins), and Kepler Eberle (Crash), provided invaluable guidance and support throughout the season, ensuring the students had the tools they needed to succeed.

As the season comes to a close, Chelsea celebrates the achievements of both teams at the state level. The performances of Crash and the Gremlins reflect the hard work, creativity, and passion that are hallmarks of the Chelsea Robotics program. Their journey continues to inspire the Chelsea community and serves as a reminder of the transformative power of STEM education.