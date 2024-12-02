Chelsea Robotics Teams Shine at League Tournament, Crash and Gremlins Advance to States

By Ben Fineman

Photo: Team Crash (Left to Right): Vaughn, Brody, James, Hudson, Noah, Ryan, Colin, Hunter, Max, Wesly. Photo provided by Ben Fineman

The excitement was palpable at the Michigan South Central Robotics League (MSCRL) Tournament as four Chelsea middle school robotics teams—Crash, Glitch, Gremlins, and Surge—showcased their talent and determination on the field.

Held at Saline Middle School on November 23, this event brought together teams from Washtenaw and Jackson Counties for a day of intense competition. With a mix of veteran expertise and rookie enthusiasm, the teams left a mark, highlighted by Crash (#11729) and the Gremlins (#11618) earning spots at the Michigan State Championship.

Crash, Chelsea’s most seasoned squad, ranked an impressive 7th overall and secured their third trip to the state championship with consistent scoring and a strong showing in both strategy and execution. As the captain of Alliance Seed 4 in the playoffs, Crash led their team to an impressive run, reaching round 8 of 10 before being eliminated. They also brought home second place in the prestigious Inspire Award, FIRST’s highest honor, which recognizes a team as a role model and ambassador for STEM and FIRST Robotics.

Chelsea’s all-girls team, the Gremlins, ranked 23rd overall and earned the distinguished Connect Award, which recognizes teams that embody the core values of FIRST by building meaningful connections with their local STEM community. By demonstrating a well-crafted team plan and a clear vision for their goals, the Gremlins secured a remarkable fourth consecutive state qualification, underscoring their legacy of excellence and resilience.

Glitch (#11617), a perennial favorite, ranked 12th and made it to the final playoffs as part of Alliance Seed 6. Their strong playoff performance saw them battling through to round 5 of 10 before exiting. Glitch also earned the Motivate Award for sparking excitement about STEM in their school and community, with their leadership and enthusiasm inspiring both teammates and rivals alike.

Meanwhile, Surge (#26293), Chelsea’s rookie team, made an unforgettable debut. Ranking 14th overall, Surge impressed both judges and competitors with their imaginative robot design, earning Second Place in the Innovate Award, which celebrates creativity and ingenuity in robotics engineering. Competing with determination and poise, Surge exceeded expectations for a first-year team, proving their potential and laying a strong foundation for future success in the program.

The tournament was packed with intense matches, where strategy and teamwork were on full display. Crash delivered a standout performance in Qualification Match 17, leading their alliance to a commanding victory with a score of 278 points. The Gremlins demonstrated their resilience and skill in Qualification Match 20, securing a hard-fought win with a narrow 55-49 margin. Glitch kept the crowd on the edge of their seats in Qualification Match 19, as their alliance eked out a nail-biting 93-85 victory. Surge showed remarkable rookie determination in Qualification Match 22, partnering with their alliance to achieve their highest match score of the day, a decisive 145 points.

The hard work of all four teams has paid off, with Crash and the Gremlins preparing to represent Chelsea at the Michigan State Championship from December 7-8 at Macomb Community College. For the Gremlins, their fourth consecutive trip to states is a continuation of their legacy of excellence. Crash, meanwhile, aims to make the most of their third state appearance with their dynamic strategy and relentless spirit.

The accomplishments of Chelsea’s robotics teams are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, coaches, and mentors. The Chelsea Robotics Club, a proud participant in FIRST Robotics, embraces the mission of inspiring young people to become leaders and innovators in science and technology.

Supporting teams from kindergarten through 12th grade, the club thrives under the leadership of Head Coach Marka Eberle and Assistant Head Coach Steve Eberle, who have cultivated a culture of innovation and teamwork. Team-specific coaches, including Kirk Findlay (Gremlins), Sarai Spohn (Gremlins), Kepler Eberle (Crash), Kyle MacDonald (Glitch), Steve Ebere (Glitch), Sarah Russel (Glitch), Emily Soultzand (Glitch), and Anson Eberle (Surge), have played a crucial role in guiding these young engineers to success.

FIRST Tech Challenge is a robotics program where students, guided by mentors, design and build classroom-scale robots from scratch to perform a specific set of tasks. Each year, a new challenge is released in September, requiring teams to combine creativity, programming, and engineering to develop their robots. Competitions feature two-on-two matches where robots first follow autonomous commands and then transition to manual operation by student drivers. On and off the field, participants cultivate STEM skills, engage in community outreach, and practice innovation and teamwork.

As Chelsea celebrates the accomplishments of all four teams, the focus now shifts to supporting Crash and the Gremlins as they prepare to take on the best in Michigan. The entire community stands behind these young innovators, whose passion and perseverance embody the spirit of STEM and the values of FIRST Robotics. Stay tuned for updates as Chelsea’s robotics teams continue their quest for excellence, inspiring future generations of engineers and technologists.