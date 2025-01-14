Chelsea Schools’ Director of Safety and Security Talks Narcan and School Threat Training

In his most recent report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education, Doug Whitsel, the district’s Director of Safety and Security, updated the board on the introduction of Narcan into the district as well as about some helpful training through the Michigan State Police.

Whitsel’s report went before the board at its Jan. 13 meeting.

“A notable implementation last month was the introduction of NARCAN into the district,” Whitsel’s report said. “This life-saving tool has the potential to prevent fatalities in the rare event of an opioid overdose within our schools.”

He said this aligns with school board policy 5330.02-Opioid Antagonists.

Narcan is a nasal spray treatment “designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency.” It’s available as an over-the-counter medicine.

“Training on the administration of NARCAN will be led by Marijane Nelson and Kelsi Russell, who have been instrumental in ensuring that this initiative is executed efficiently and safely,” Whitsel said. “Their dedication has been invaluable in making this important step forward possible.”

The State Police training noted in his report pertains to training that Whitsel is planning to attend and is encouraging other staff to participate in as well. Through the State Police Office of School Safety there is a training called the Michigan K-12 Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management program.

“This training is grounded in research and best practices developed by the United States Secret Service,” Whitsel said.

In explaining it, he said it “provides a fact-based, systematic approach to identifying, assessing, and working collaboratively with families and students to address and mitigate thoughts of violence and aggression.”

He said this training aligns closely with the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines process already implemented by the school district and “will enhance our ability to ensure the safety of both students and staff.”