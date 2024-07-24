Chelsea Schools Hire New Teachers

It’s around mid-summer now, but there’s still a lot of work being done in the Chelsea School District, especially when it comes to preparing for the new school year.

One big part of the preparation is hiring new teachers to fill in for those who have retired, resigned, transferred or because there’s an increase in enrollment. The CSD Board of Education hired 10 teachers at its July 22 meeting.

Here are the new hires and an excerpt from the hiring recommendation given by Assistant Superintendent Marcus Kaemming.

Greg Stephens is a new Special Education teacher at Chelsea High School.

Of Stephens, Kaemming said, “Greg has been a long time para-pro for us here in Chelsea and went through the para to teacher pipeline. Greg’s supervisors note that Greg is a great educator that puts the student’s interest first. He is always willing to attack issues with a positive approach where there is learning present in the process. We are pleased to offer him the position.”

Ashley Moerman is also a new Special Education teacher, but at North Creek Elementary School.

Of Moerman, Kaemming said, “References for Ashley spoke very positively about her. They said Ashley is exceptional with caring about kids and helping kids learn. She had a wonderful classroom management and was also able to provide guidance for students. A supervisor said Ashlee is good and finding very simple, and effective ways to help students grow in specific task or area. Another supervisor said Ashley can deal with regular physical behaviors from elementary students. Ashley is a team player but capable of having difficult conversations with team members.”

Hannah LaFleur is the new Global Studies teacher at Beach Middle School.

Of LaFleur, Kaemming said, “References for Hannah spoke very positively about her. Her mentor teacher said she highly recommends Hannah. Hannah is very intelligent and thoughtful, and approaches the job the right way. She has a high growth potential!”

Another middle school hire is Joseph Linde, as the Health & Physical Education teacher at Beach Middle School.

Of Linde, Kaemming said, “References for Joe spoke very positively about him. Wayne R. Welton, said Joe will do all the little things to make sure students are reaching their full potential. More approachable than what he seems. Joe has a deep understanding of exercise science.”

Yet another middle school hire is Cristian Garcia, as an English teacher at Beach Middle School.

Of Garcia, Kaemming said “References for Cristian spoke very positively about him. One of his supervisors said he is an amazing young man! They went on to say that his top qualities are his passion, curiosity, organization, and genuine zest for life. He is one of the kindest people I have ever met. I know you have candidates with more experience in the classroom than him, but his ability to connect with students as individual humans is a joy to watch.”

Over at South Meadows Elementary School, Megan Kadykowski is the new 4th grade teacher.

Of Kadykowski, Kaemming said, “References for Megan spoke very positively about her. Her former principal said she was a lead teacher in the building and contributed so much. She built positive relationships with all of her students and staff. Staff came to her with questions and valued her expertise. She created a great working environment for her students. She was positive and always had a strong work ethic. A fellow teacher said Megan is incredible. She had creative ideas, great relationships with parents and families, personable, friendly, gets along with everyone, supportive, and strong work ethic. Could not recommend her enough for the position! Another supervisor said Megan is extremely flexible. She is great at differentiating and has strong small group instruction. She utilizes data to drive her instruction and knows the needs of all her students. She is great at building relationships with students and staff. Her students trust her because of the positive learning environment she creates for them. We are sad to see her go, but know this is what is best for her family.”

Another South Meadows hire is Stacey Coleman, as a new 3rd Grade teacher.

Of Coleman, Kaemming said, “References for Stacey spoke very positively about her. One of her supervisors said Stacey is positive, upbeat, and has great connections with students and staff. She has a calm and controlled classroom. She differentiates. She is passionate and self-driven. A co-worker of Stacey’s said she is a great teammate and creates strong connections within the building. She is positive and motivated.”

Jill Mann will be the new Young 5s teacher at North Creek Elementary.

Of Mann, Kaemming said, “Because Mrs. Mann worked for us in the past, we were able to talk about her teaching. She is an excellent communicator that supports where the student’s learning begins. Her classroom is well organized and warm and respectful for all students and stakeholders. Mrs. Mann’s strength has been adapting the curriculum to the needs present in her room. She is a great addition to the North Creek Staff.”

Again at the high school, Michael McLone was hired as the new English teacher at CHS.

Of McLone, Kaemming said “References for Michael spoke very positively about him. A reference for him said Michael’s dedication to his students and their academic success is truly commendable. He goes above and beyond, providing support to struggling students both before and after school, creating a safe space where they feel understood and valued. One of his strengths is the ability to tailor instruction to meet the diverse needs of students within the general education setting, demonstrating flexibility and inclusivity in his teaching approach. Additionally, Michael exhibits exceptional competence in working with Special Education students, demonstrating a deep understanding of their individual needs and ensuring they receive the necessary support to thrive academically.”

And finally, another North Creek hire is Ryli Harden, as the new 1st grade teacher.

Of Harden, Kaemming said “References for Ryli spoke very positively about her. Her advisor said Ryli is organized, positive with kids, every time she gave her feedback it was implemented in the classroom the next time she was in there observing, she did an excellent job, she turned in everything on time and was always prepared. A mentor teacher said Ryli is one of the hardest working young women she has seen, a shining star, always open to try new things, asked for help and guidance, worked well with her elementary team, strength was her connection with students”