Chelsea Schools Updates Policy regarding Animals

Updating policies is a common practice for the Chelsea School District and Board of Education. A recent policy update dealt with Animals on District Property.

At the Oct. 7 meeting, the school board approved an updated policy with definitions and explanations spelled out in the language.

In explaining why the policy was updated, CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka said, “The former policy language limited the district’s ability to provide flexibility regarding educational and community education programming as it related to animals on school property. The update to Policy 8390 provides clarity, flexibility and alignment with our current practices.”

The policy’s introduction states:

“The Board recognizes that there are many occasions when animals are present on District property and many reasons for those animals’ presence. Animals are commonly utilized by teachers during classroom presentations and are often housed in classrooms and other locations on campus. Additionally, employees, students, parents, vendors, and other members of the public may be accompanied at school by a service or therapy animal in accordance with Federal and State law and this policy.”

Under the section “Animals for Instructional Purposes” it states:

“An animal that supports a District program or curriculum or that is otherwise used for instructional purposes is allowed on District property with the Superintendent’s or designee’s prior written permission.

It shall be the responsibility of the building’s Principal or their designee to develop a plan of care for those animals housed in District buildings in the event of a school closing (i.e., snow day, breaks). Animal-specific guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control must be followed at all times.”

The definition of Service animal says in part: “means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”

The full policy wording can be read in the Oct. 7 school meeting packet that can be found on the district’s website.

Photo: A service dog is defined in the updated policy. Photo by Andy Luo on Unsplash