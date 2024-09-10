Chelsea Seeks Grant to Enhance Trail Connections

City of Chelsea Pursues Grant to Improve Trail Safety and Connectivity

At the September 3 meeting of the Chelsea City Council, City Planner Paul Montagno presented a resolution supporting the submission of a Connecting Communities Grant application to Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation. The grant, if awarded, will fund the design work needed to enhance non-motorized trail connections throughout the city.

Montagno explained the application is part of a larger effort to create a seamless network of trails that connect downtown Chelsea with surrounding areas. This is the city’s third attempt to secure funding through the Connecting Communities program. “We’ve been given the indication that this is a strong application because it’s consistent with the work that we’ve already done that’s been funded through connecting communities,” said Montagno.

The proposed project focuses on creating a safe, designated crossing over Letts Creek, known as the Letts Creek Crossing. This crossing would connect the Border-to-Border Trail through downtown Chelsea to a new trailhead in Timbertown. This plan also ties into the Letts Creek Linear Park pathway, which will eventually connect to Sylvan Township.

Currently, many residents have been using an informal crossing through the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) yard, which raises safety concerns. “Our goal is to separate [pedestrian and bike traffic] from DPW operations,” Montagno stated. “It would actually run through essentially a more kind of natural area, that wooded area along the north side of the DPW yard, connect with Timbertown Park, and then run along that north side, and what we believe is kind of more of a natural area.”

The project has garnered positive feedback from community partners, including the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI). Montagno highlighted that the city has worked closely with HWPI and other stakeholders, including Sylvan Township, to ensure the project supports broader regional trail connectivity.

Budget considerations for the grant request involve a 20% match of the total $85,000 needed for design work, which equals $17,000. Montagno emphasized this is a critical first step. Once the design is completed and approved, the city can pursue additional grants to cover construction costs.

Council members supported the project, and a motion to adopt the resolution passed unanimously.