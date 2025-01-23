Chelsea Senior Center is Hiring

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is hiring a part-time Respite Care Coordinator.

CSC is seeking an emotionally intelligent team member who will support the mindful growth of the Ease the Day (ETD) program as CSC seeks to limit the barriers to much-needed relief that family caregivers face in western Washtenaw County. Making this important, safe, trusted, and community-based resource sustainable and available to all is a strategic focus for CSC.

Ease the Day gives caregivers and their isolated loved one’s opportunities to engage and connect with others living similar lives and to value the break they have from each other and the daily routine. This creative team member will work alongside the Senior Respite Care Coordinator, teammates, and active volunteers to devise, plan, execute and manage programs and activities for people attending the adult day part of the ETD program. In addition, this patient team member will recruit volunteers and caregivers, assess to determine program and volunteer eligibility, enjoy interpersonal engagement, and be an important part of the CSC team.

A full job description is on CSC’s website at www.chelseaseniors.org. Please send cover letter and resume to Jennifer Smith at jsmith@chelseaseniors.org. No phone calls. Deadline for submission is February 7, 2025. CSC is an equal opportunity employer.