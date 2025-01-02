Chelsea State Bank Donates to Fisher House – Ann Arbor in Recognition of John Beeman, Sons of the American Legion

Community News

Chelsea State Bank’s longstanding tradition of recognizing a local veteran/community member dedicated to supporting local veterans in honor of Veterans Day made an even bigger impact this year – through the Fisher House Michigan’s Matching Campaign. CSB’s $2,500 donation will be matched this year, amplifying its impact to a total of $5,000.

“For years, Chelsea State Bank has embraced the tradition of honoring local veterans and community members who have made significant contributions to the military and their local community,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “This tradition began by spotlighting Dwight E. Beach, a U.S. Army General and the namesake of Beach Middle School, to acknowledge his impact through his military service and his dedication to the Chelsea community.”

Chelsea State Bank’s 2024 Honoree is John Beeman, Sons of the American Legion. John dedicated much of his adult life to giving back to those who served in the armed forces. As a small business owner, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, many know John for his service and community activity with the local chapter in Chelsea, MI.

John Beeman and his wife, Pat Beeman, a dedicated employee of Chelsea State Bank for over 30 years, joined Chelsea State Bank’s Board Member William (Bill) Holmes, President and CEO Joanne Rau, and Kate Melcher, Executive Director of Fisher House Michigan, to present a donation to the Fisher House in Ann Arbor.

“These two organizations are both leaders and best in what they do,” said Bill Holmes, Board of Directors – Chelsea State Bank, and President, Fisher House Michigan.