Chelsea State Bank – Donation Site for Wave’s Stuff-a-Bus Campaign

Chelsea State Bank is accepting back-to-school donations for Western Washtenaw’s Value Express (WAVE) “Stuff-a-Bus” Campaign through August 22, 2024.

Donations will be distributed to schools in Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Grass Lake, Pinkney and Stockbridge.

“We are offering our branches as a drop-off location to help WAVE maximize their donations,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “There are families in Western Washtenaw who need support from the community as students return to school.”

“Join us in supporting the Western Washtenaw Area schools by contributing to the WAVE Back-to-School ‘Stuff a Bus’ initiative,” said Shasta Grifka Community Relations Coordinator, WAVE. Your generous donations of school supplies will help ensure every student starts the year prepared and ready to learn. Let’s come together and make a difference in our community!”

