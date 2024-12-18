Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits at Opener

The Chelsea swim and dive team split a pair of matches at a tri-meet at Dexter to start the season last week.

The Bulldogs defeated Milan 116-55 and fell to Dexter 127-59.

Chelsea was led by Joshua Levine with three second place finishes and a third.

Levine was second in the 50 free and 100 free, was part of the 200-medley relay that was third with Easton Hodel, Isaac Snyder, and Miles Dell. The same foursome finished second in the 200 free.

Matt Hurden was third in the 200 free and 100 back and was part of the 400 free relay team that finished third with Zach Christie, Max Berent, and Will Roebuck.

Hodel was third in the 100 fly and fourth in the 200 IM to go along with his relay finishes.

Victor Gutierrez De Pineres was second in diving, James Haab third in the 100 breast, and Gus Wehrly fourth in diving.