Chelsea Swim and Dive Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Chelsea swim and dive team hosted its first home meet of the season last week and came away with a pair of big wins.

The Bulldogs defeated Tecumseh 115-70 and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 110-72 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Easton Hodel and Joshua Levine were in on three wins each to lead the Bulldogs.

Hodel won the 200 IM and Levine the 50 free. Both swimmers were in the winning 200 medley with Will Roebuck and James Haab, and the winning 200 free Miles Dell and Roebuck.

Haab also picked up a win in the 100 breast.

Dell earned second-place finishes in the 100 free and 200 free.

Gus Wehrley was second in diving, while Zach Christie was second in the 500 free and Hodel second in the 100 fly.

Third place finishes went to Isaac Snyder in the 500 free, Ryan Hodel the 100 back, Jasper Lawrence in the 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Dell, Matt Hurden, Wehrly, and Zach Levine.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann