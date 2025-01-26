Chelsea Swim and Dive Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Chelsea swim and dive team picked up two more wins this week after sweeping a home tri-meet.

The Bulldogs took down Pinckney 139-36 and clipped Erie-Mason 95-90.

Easton Hodel led the Bulldogs with wins in the 100 back and 200 IM. He was part of the winning 200 medley relay with James Haab, Joshua Levine, and Gus Wehrly, and part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Levine, Miles Dell, and Will Roebuck.

Dell won the 100 fly, while Levine was second in the 50 free and 100 free.

The 200 free relay team of Dell, Wehrly, Zack Bieber, and Matt Hurden was second, while Isaac Snyder was third in the 200 free and 500 free.

Roebuck was second in the 500 free and Haab second in the 100 breast.

Victor Gutierrez De Pineres was second in diving.