Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Waverly Relays 

Cover photo from Chelsea swim and dive Instagram

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team opened the 2024 season in a big way, by winning the Howard Comstock Waverly Relays last week.

It was the second year in a row that the Bulldogs claimed the top spot in Grand Ledge.

Chelsea finished with 228 points, to beat out East Lansing and Okemos, each with 209.

The Bulldogs pulled away at the end by winning the last three events.

The 200 free relay team of Sydney Barston, Tallulah Gorby, Isabelle Tuell, and Paiton Doyle wrapped up the meet with a state cut time and the top spot.

The 200 medley relay team of Brooke Paddock, Doyle, Keygan Monahan, and Barston also took first with a state cut time.

Monahan, Paddock, Gabi Rudolph, and Sofia DeMea teamed to win the 200 back, while Tuell, Doyle, Elise Hugg, and Olivia Boland won the 200 breast. The Bulldogs fifth win of the night came in diving.

Clara Johnson, Remi Kint, Rudolph, and Paddock teamed to finish third in the 400medley, the 400 fly team of Johnson, Kint, Hugg, and Monahan finished fourth, the 500 free relay team of Gorby, Boland, Natalie Boos, and DeMea was third, and the 400 free relay team of Barston, Boland, DeMea, and Boos was seventh.