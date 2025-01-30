Chelsea Takes Down Dexter in Overtime Battle

The showdown between the top two hockey teams in the SEC White was a back-and-forth battle that went to overtime and saw Chelsea’s Jacob Corcoran score the game winner with 5:10 left in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 win over Dexter.

The win kept Chelsea unbeaten in the SEC White with a 7-0-1 record and gave the Dreadnaughts their first conference loss at 8-1.

Dexter still holds a one-point lead in the league standings, but Chelsea has played one less conference game.

It is known that the rivals do not like each other, and the game was chippy from the start.

Chelsea struck first when Brenna Williams rifled home a shot to put the Bulldogs up 1-0 after one period.

Dexter struck back when Jaden Boomhour scored on the power play to even it at one.

Just over a minute later the Dreadnaughts went on top when Jeremy Schroeder knocked home a rebound to put Dexter up 2-1.

Chelsea evened things at two when Lucas Milne knocked home a rebound of a Steve Cattell shot for a power play goal.

Jacob Corcoran flips home the game winning overtime goal for Chelsea. Photo by Mike Williamson

Both teams had opportunities in the third, but neither could find the net and the game went into overtime.

Just over two minutes into overtime a Dexter shot went wide of the net, Jake Brant picked up the puck against the boards and send a cross-ice pass to Corcoran, who beat a Dexter defenseman around the outside and he was able to flip a backhand into the back corner of the net for the game winner with 5:10 left to send the Bulldogs on to the ice to celebrate.

Brant picked up two assists for the Bulldogs with Cattell adding one.

Schroeder, Cameron Enyedy, and Cam Lippert had assists for the Dreadnaughts.

Barring an upset over the next week the Bulldogs host Dexter Saturday, February 8 in a game that will likely decide the SEC White title.

Photos by Mike Williamson