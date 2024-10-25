October 25, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea Sports, Sports

Chelsea Tennis 13th at D3 State Finals

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Chelsea Tennis 13th at D3 State Finals

by

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team came home from its 12th straight appearance at the D3 state finals with a 13th-place finish this weekend.

The Bulldogs finished with five points and picked up four wins on the weekend.

Joseph Brodeur and Rowan French picked up a three-set win at three doubles 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 before falling to the eventual state champion from Greenhills in the second round.

Zak Sing and Luke Mourad dropped a tough three-set match at one doubles 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in their opening match.

Benjamin Tetens took down his first-round opponent from Milan 6-3, 6-3 at one singles for the Bulldogs.

Bradley Dunn won his four-singles second round match in a three-set tie breaker 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

Chelsea’s other win for the weekend came at two singles with Logan Fansler earning a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media