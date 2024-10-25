Chelsea Tennis 13th at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team came home from its 12th straight appearance at the D3 state finals with a 13th-place finish this weekend.

The Bulldogs finished with five points and picked up four wins on the weekend.

Joseph Brodeur and Rowan French picked up a three-set win at three doubles 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 before falling to the eventual state champion from Greenhills in the second round.

Zak Sing and Luke Mourad dropped a tough three-set match at one doubles 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in their opening match.

Benjamin Tetens took down his first-round opponent from Milan 6-3, 6-3 at one singles for the Bulldogs.

Bradley Dunn won his four-singles second round match in a three-set tie breaker 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

Chelsea’s other win for the weekend came at two singles with Logan Fansler earning a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win.