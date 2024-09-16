Chelsea Tennis Wins Three Matches 

The Chelsea tennis team continues to show big improvement with three wins last week to remain undefeated in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Tecumseh 8-0.

Singles wins went to Benjamin Tetens, Logan Fansler, Jordan Rudolph, and Bradley Dunn, with just one game lost in the four matches.

Doubles wins went to Luke Mourad/Zak Sing, Rowan French, Joseph Broduer, Jack Jordan/Isaac Snyder, and Sebastian Valdina/Asher Lantis.

Chelsea blanked Jackson Northwest 8-0 Wednesday.

Tetens, Fansler, Rudolph, and Dunn were all singles winners.

Mourad/Sing, Tristan Fern/Luca Giardello French/Broduer, and Jordan/Snyder won their doubles matches.

Chelsea finished off the week with another 8-0 win over Pinckney.

Tetens, Fansler, Rudolph, and Dunn were all victorious at singles, while Mourad/Sing, Fern/Giardello, Valdina/Lantis, and Liam Hurden/Cameron Harmes were all doubles winners.