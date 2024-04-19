SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Monday, April 22, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Monday, April 22, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media

Chelsea To Provide Recycle Bins in Public Spaces

by Traci Husse
written by Traci Husse 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail
Wastewater Superintendant Jason Freeman presents to the Chelsea City Council at its April 15, 2024 meeting. Photo courtesy of the City of Chelsea.

At its April 15, 2024, meeting the Chelsea City Council approved the purchase of recycling bins and dog waste receptacles for use in the city’s most popular public areas. A Washtenaw County Waste Reduction Sponsorship program grant will cover more than 50% of the project’s expenses.

Wastewater Superintendant Jason Freeman explained that six bins will be spread throughout downtown and four will be installed in city parks. He says that the city will empty the bins weekly and the recyclable material will be collected by Western Washtenaw Recycling.

With the grant covering $7,500 of the $13,000 total, the city agreed to cover the balance. The price also includes pet waste bags and dispensers that will be located near the trash bins in the same areas.

Expected to be in place by early this summer, the new bins will encourage visitors to dispose of their plastic water bottles and aluminum cans in a more sustainable way, while the pet waste bags will make cleaning up after pets more sanitary.

Following Freeman’s remarks Mayor Jane Pacheco said, “I will say that this has been something that community members have wanted for quite a long time. They’ve been talking about it at the DDA meetings for probably the last two or three years. I’m excited to see this coming to fruition and I applaud our staff who have been able to find some grant funds for it.”

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Chelsea To Provide Recycle BinsPublic SpacesRecycle Bins
FacebookTwitterEmail

Related Posts

Earth Day: a High Priority Chelsea Rotary

Chelsea Track and Field Teams Split with Pinckney

Saline Sets Public Hearing for 2024-2025 Budget

City of Saline Renews Contract with Saline Main Street for a Reduced Amount

Chelsea Updates Two City Ordinances

Economic Forecasters Project Job Growth for Washtenaw County Through 2026

Weekly Road Work, April 22-28

Chelsea Senior Center Celebrates 16 Years of Chelsea Expo

Chelsea Firefighters Climbing Comerica Park Steps to Fight Lung Cancer

Adult Learners Institute’s Term Ends with Local History and Football

Chelsea Church Continues Drive to Aid a Critical Need

Chelsea Golfers Sweep Tri-Meet at Dexter

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Encore Theatre Goes To the...
Chelsea Overcomes Slow Start to...
Chelsea Girls Hold Off Williamston

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo

8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook

©2024  The Sun Times News.

Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×