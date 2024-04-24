Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Ypsilanti

The Chelsea boys and girls track and field teams remained near the top of the SEC White standings after sweeping Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

The boys improved to 3-0 in the White with a 99-38 win over the Grizzlies.

Regan Plank led the Bulldogs with three first-place finishes. Plank won the 100, 200, and was part of the winning 4×100 relay along with Ethan Collins, Caden Steele, and Gibson Ichesco.

The Chelsea field events dominated by claiming 42 out of 45 points on the day against the Grizzlies.

Indy Hurst and Auden Howard took the top two spots in the shot put, while Vincent Guthrie, Chase Maihofer, and Carl Peterson swept the discus.

Sam Forehand and JJ Turnbow took the top two spots in the high jump, while Turnbow won the long jump. Nolan Fleszar, Mo Cugliari, and Josh Doyle claimed the top three spots in the pole vault, and Ichesco was second in the long jump.

The 4×800 team of Miles Dell, Eric Cameron, Sam Clifton, and Leo Alafita took first, while Connell Alford, Brant Maley, and Wyeth Angus swept the 1600. Maley won the 3200, Jackie Dell the 800, and Alex Bennett was second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

The Chelsea girls moved to 2-1 in the conference with a 107-30 win over Ypsi.

The Bulldogs took first-place in 14 events and second in 11.

Chelsea took the top spot in all four relays with Madison Morgan, Slater Boos, Seren Angus,

and Miireille Hunter teaming to win the 4×800, Caitlyn Ash, Elsa Baize, Braiden Scheffler, and

Ceci Bayer winning the 4×400, Leila Wells, Addie Howard, Brianna Wenzel, and

Carley Grabarczyk the 4×200, and Wells, Baize, Teagan Hill, and

Grabarczyk the 4×100.

Anna Brant won the shot put and discus with her shot throw of 36’5” putting her fourth on the Chelsea girls’ all-time list. Claire Ashe and Lily Paddock made it a sweep of the discus with second and third place finishes.

Wells was first and Cailyn Jbara second in the 100 hurdles, while Karlie Van Remortel, Lissa Krueger, and Tessa Smith swept the pole vault.

Grabarczyk and Baize placed one-two in the 100, while Natalia DeMea and Bayer took the top two spots in the 1600.

DeMea, Madison Morgan, and Slater Boos claimed the top three spots in the 800, Howard and Wenzel took first and second in the 400, while Madeline Collins was second in the long jump and Kennedy Anderson second in the high jump.