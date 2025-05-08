Chelsea City Council Approves Agreement On Dexter-Chelsea Road Improvements

City Council approved an agreement with Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) to resurface a stretch of Dexter-Chelsea Rd as an extension of an existing project by the county at its May 5 meeting.

Washtenaw County received a bid for work to be done directly east of the Chelsea city limit, and after discussions between the city and the county, it was decided that Chelsea would contract work through WCRC for an additional .33 miles of road and the intersection between Freer Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd. Combining these projects is projected to save the city of Chelsea a substantial amount.

Graphic provided by the City of Chelsea

“City Engineer Scott Fisher had originally estimated this project as a stand-alone constructed by the city at $300,000, or nearly $100,000 more,” City Manager Marty Colburn wrote in his proposal. “This is also a healthy collaboration with WCRC as the projects will coincide with each other.”

The estimated cost of this project for the City of Chelsea is around $187,915 with a 10% contingency plan. The pavement “is to be pulverized and resurfaced” to improve drivability.

The motion was passed unanimously.