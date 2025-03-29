Chelsea Council Condemns Ruddock’s Remark in Heated Meeting

The City of Chelsea has issued a statement after Councilmember Bill Ruddock responded to public criticism with a controversial remark, pledging to follow meeting protocols in the future.

Photo: Chelsea City Council listens to public comment at its March 17, 2025, meeting. Image: screenshot of city video.

The City of Chelsea has released a statement regarding the response of Councilmember Bill Ruddock to a public comment made at its March 17, 2025, meeting.

During public comment, a community member criticized councilmembers Ruddock and Tony Ianelli by replaying their past comments and framing them as threats or violations of their constitutional duties. She further suggested that some council members are acting unlawfully, possibly facing legal consequences, and implied that their actions—such as enforcing gender and immigration equality policies—betray their oath of office. She also accused a council member of overstepping authority by demanding a TV channel change away from Fox News at the police department, urging others to distance themselves from what she calls a “Bolshevik group.”

During the comments, Ruddock interrupted twice with short responses. When the speaker finished, the councilmember mockingly replied, “Heil Hitler.”

The City of Chelsea released the following statement on Friday, March 28, 2025:

At the beginning of each Chelsea City Council meeting, just before public comment, Mayor Pacheco addresses the people that are in Council Chambers, as well as the online audience, and sets the stage for the expected decorum for public comment. Pacheco states a version of the following: “If there are folks in the room who would like to speak, please come to the podium, and state your name and the municipality in which you live. You’ll have five minutes. Please keep it civil. Then we’ll look to our online participants and the Clerk will be able to facilitate online comments. The same rules apply to online comments.”

It is standard practice at Chelsea City Council meetings for neither Council Members nor City staff to respond to inquiries made during public comment. At the March 17, 2025, meeting, Council Member Bill Ruddock inappropriately responded to a public comment. He has since addressed his behavior and expressed his regret. His address included an assurance to the community, and his fellow council members, that, in the future, he would abide by standard council protocol and meeting rules.

Mayor Pacheco stated, “City Council does not condone comments like those made by Council Member Ruddock. We have a protocol that allows Chelsea residents to address the Council with their sentiments and concerns, in a civil manner. The purpose of council meetings is to conduct official city business with an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and for the council members to listen and consider the comments as they conduct their roles in support of governing and guiding the community.”

“We are committed to fostering a healthy community where everyone feels heard, welcomed, and valued, and we will continue to reflect the views and concerns of our community in our actions,” shared Mayor Pacheco.