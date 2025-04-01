Councilmember Ruddock Responds to Controversial Remark Amid Public Outcry

After drawing backlash for a provocative comment at a Chelsea City Council meeting, Bill Ruddock issued a formal statement defending the city’s inclusive policies and reaffirming his commitment to justice and unity.

Chelsea Councilmember Bill Ruddock has responded to his remark at the March 17, 2025, council meeting, which has ignited a firestorm of public outcry.

During public comment, a community member accused Councilmembers Ruddock and Ianelli of violating their constitutional duties, suggested some council members may be acting unlawfully, and criticized policies on gender and immigration equality. She also claimed a council member overstepped by requesting a TV channel change from Fox News at the police department, urging others to reject what she called a “Bolshevik group.”

Ruddock mockingly replied, “Heil Hitler.”

On March 28, the City of Chelsea released a statement condemning Ruddock’s action and reaffirming its commitment to “fostering a healthy community.”

Strong public backlash from all political points of view prompted Ruddock to issue a formal statement at the March 31 meeting:

Before I begin, I would ask you each to place your feet firmly on the floor. Take a deep breath in and a deep breath out.

First, let me thank everyone for attending tonight. Engaged citizenship is the cornerstone of our democracy. And before I start want you to see, really see, the public servants before you. Chief Kazyak, Clerk Sebastian, Ast City Manager Montenegro, City Manager Colburn, Council Members Mehuron, Merkel, Keating, and Ianelli, Mayor Pacheco, and finally Council Member Morris who is unable to attend tonight. These men and women have stood strong to do what is right for Chelsea. They deserve your unwavering support. Threats against these public servants are unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

My wife and I fell in love with Chelsea almost the day we moved into our home. Why? Because we were accepted into this community. We were quickly woven into its fabric. As part of our experience here, my faith has deepened around the powerful call for justice and love to walk hand in hand – it is only, together that they have power to transform a community into a place where all belong. It is that spirit of Chelsea that we wish to uphold and strengthen.

I stand before you not to diminish the seriousness of my remark on 17 March, but to clearly and unequivocally elaborate the principles that led to it. I also stand before you to take full responsibility for my words and actions. I own them.

At that meeting, in a moment of frustration, I responded sarcastically in a manner that I recognize was provocative. My intention was never to diminish the gravity of history, or the profound suffering caused by hateful ideologies. Rather, it was a spontaneous reaction to rhetoric designed to bully and intimidate this council into abandoning its values.

Let’s be clear about what’s truly at stake here. Ordinance 188, passed by unanimous vote of this council and with the support of the Police Chief, City Manager, and City Attorney, reflects our city’s unwavering commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and justice for all residents, regardless of immigration status. It represents the best of Chelsea—a place of openness, compassion, and courage.

The opposition we’ve faced has not been grounded in fact, law, or genuine concern for our city’s welfare. It has instead sought to sow fear, division, and mistrust. This is not who we are. Chelsea is not defined by hostility or fearmongering. We are defined by our ability to embrace and protect every member of our community.

I want to assure the public and the council that I will abide by council rules and standards of decorum, as our Mayor just elaborated, and is my duty. My focus remains on serving this community with integrity and ensuring the safety of all those who work to support it.

My commitment remains firm: I will not back down from defending policies rooted in justice, dignity, and equal treatment under the law. And if my passion for justice occasionally leads me to express frustration sharply, know that it stems from an unwavering commitment to defend the principles of equity and fairness upon which our community stands.

Tonight, I reaffirm my dedication to civil discourse and respectful debate. Let us continue to stand boldly together, for what is right. Let us reject fear and embrace unity. Reject falsehoods and embrace truth. Reject injustice and embrace justice. Reject hateful rhetoric and behaviors and embrace love of neighbor. And let us work to ensure that Chelsea remains a city where dignity, compassion, and respect guide every decision we make.