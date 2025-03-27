Sylvan Township has a new budget plan in place for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which begins on April 1. The township board recently approved the budget.

The Sun Times News connected with Sylvan Township Supervisor Amanda Nimke to ask about it. Nimke said the township did approve its 2025-2026 fiscal year budget on March 18.

Some of the highlights from it include devoting $151,000 for roads. The funding will go toward the planned projects to add gravel and make drainage improvements for Heim Road and Garvey Road. There will also be funding for township-wide forestry work.

Nimke noted the township is also in the process of establishing a Local Roads Advisory Committee.

Township hall, at 18027 Old U.S. 12, will also see some work. Nimke said the township is pursuing bids for a new roof and a minor office renovation, and are also discussing an RFP (request for proposals) for paving the parking lot.

“The office renovation will improve our lobby and front office space to increase operational efficiency and provide better customer service,” said Nimke. “We will also add an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible counter.”

The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

The estimated total costs for the general fund, cemetery budget and water fund is set at $1,681,056 while the revenues for those together are $1,309,220.